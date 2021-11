Just last week, CI reported that LendingClub was trading around $34 a share for the first time in a very long time. Today, LendingClub has traded over $36/share setting a new top for the year. While the over all market has had a good day so far helping LendingClub out the increase may be due to earnings expectations rising as LendingClub will share Q3 performance next week following a beat last quarter.

