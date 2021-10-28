CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

By Randy Elias
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after Piper Sandler maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its price target from $1200 to $1300....

Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

Dividends are pretty close to "free money." They don't require anything other than patience. When the company is also growing its earnings, investors can get great returns. Everyone loves to get paid for doing nothing, which makes dividends fun for investors. It's not a bad idea to invest in a company that makes so money that it opts to put some of it in your pocket -- simply for owning its stock. Dividends can be powerful when given time to compound, especially if the company keeps increasing its payout each year.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Lemonade Stock Is Soaring Today

The stock market was little changed shortly after the opening bell on Wednesday, but insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was a big exception. As of 9:45 a.m. EDT, Lemonade shares were higher by more than 12%. So what. Although we're in earnings season, we haven't heard Lemonade's latest results yet....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Zillow Shares Are Falling

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares are trading lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results and said it will wind down its 'Zillow Offers' service. Zillow reported $1.74 billion in sales this quarter, representing a 164.51 percent increase over sales of $656.69 million the same period last year. "We've...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Did Cardlytics Shares Pop 11% Today?

Craig-Hallum analyst Jason Kreyer lowered the price target on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) to $100 from $120, implying a 25.4% upside, and reiterated a Buy. While broader macro concerns over supply chain issues and corresponding labor shortages have been widely topical over the past month, Cardlytics cited these headwinds a quarter ago, reset expectations, and is now working through this new paradigm, the analyst contends.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Are Super Micro Computer Shares Trading Higher Today?

Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 35.5% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, beating the consensus of $950.2 million. EPS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.37. Super Micro continues to gain market share and is executing well against the plan to achieve $10 billion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNN

Musk's tweet raises doubt about Hertz's order for 100,000 Teslas

New York (CNN Business) — When Hertz announced plans to buy 100,000 Teslas last week — the largest-ever single order for electric vehicles — it was hailed as a breakthrough moment for the shift to EVs. But maybe it wasn't. Or maybe it still is. The "order" was thrown into...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Simon Property Group's Stock Is Making New 52-Week Highs

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE: SPG) is trading higher Wednesday after several firms maintained bullish ratings on the stock and raised their price targets, respectively. Multiple analyst firms raised price targets on Simon Property Group following the company's better-than-expected financial results:. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down on Earnings, These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Great Buys Now

Lockheed Martin’s growth grinds to a near standstill, but its dividend is strong. Kinder Morgan has one of the highest yields in the S&P 500. Starbucks pairs moderate growth with a respectable dividend. Earnings season is upon us. While posting good quarters over time is a recipe for success, it's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

