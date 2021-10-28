CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Clemson off-campus apartment complex among evacuations due to hazmat situation in Seneca

By Joshua Kuhn
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BgGdo_0cfTH6qB00

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Homes in the area of Edinburgh Way in Seneca are being evacuated due to a hazmat situation.

Oconee County Emergency Management tells 7NEWS that evacuations include The Pier, an off-campus housing apartment complex for Clemson students.

Rescued dogs in Valley looking for new homes, former owner charged with 12 counts animal cruelty

The evacuations were prompted due to a strong chemical smell in a home.

Officials say they have a staging area for residents in the area.

More News from WRBL

This is a breaking situation. 7NEWS has crews en route and will update this story as we learn more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

1K+
Followers
953
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy