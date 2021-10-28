Clemson off-campus apartment complex among evacuations due to hazmat situation in Seneca
SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Homes in the area of Edinburgh Way in Seneca are being evacuated due to a hazmat situation.
Oconee County Emergency Management tells 7NEWS that evacuations include The Pier, an off-campus housing apartment complex for Clemson students.
The evacuations were prompted due to a strong chemical smell in a home.
Officials say they have a staging area for residents in the area.
This is a breaking situation. 7NEWS has crews en route and will update this story as we learn more.
