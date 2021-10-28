CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Woman Shocked to Find Her Apartment 'Mistakenly' Emptied in Video Viewed Over 2M Times

By Sara Santora
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Myrohn Guthrie said that the complex threw away all of her personal belongings, including birth certificates and social security...

Marilyn Miller
6d ago

How sad. Now she has to remember every thing she & her kids had, to give them a list. They owe her a major payment.

Nelson Mandela
6d ago

Quit talking and lawyer up ....They will end up paying your fees

