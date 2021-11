“Hanna” will end with its upcoming third season at Amazon, Variety has confirmed. The drama, based on the 2011 film of the same name, was renewed for Season 3 back in July 2020. The new season is scheduled to debut on Nov. 24. The third season continues the journey of the titular young woman, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who was created by the sinister organization Utrax and trained to be an assassin. Hanna is now secretly trying to destroy Utrax from the inside and free herself from its grasp with the help of her previous nemesis, former-CIA agent Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos). Together...

TV SERIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO