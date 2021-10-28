Owner of boat involved in deadly crash over the summer is indicted

Fox 25 Boston is reporting that the driver of the boat involved in a deadly crash over the summer has been indicted.

On Thursday, a Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments charging 38-year-old Ryan Denver of South Boston (Seaport District) with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Denver is the owner and operator of a boat that crashed off of Castle Island in July, killing 27-year-old Jeanica Julce.

Original Police Report of incident via BPD News:

Investigation Update: At about 3:06 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, members of the Boston Police Harbor Unit responded in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston Fire Department, Massport Fire and Boston EMS following a call for a boat crash in the Boston Harbor.

On arrival, responders were able to rescue several people from the water and then began a search for a missing individual who was later recovered from the water and pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Jeanica Julce, 27, of Somerville.