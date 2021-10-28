CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Owner of boat involved in deadly crash over the summer is indicted

By Maureen Dahill
Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFUQf_0cfTGWD700

Fox 25 Boston is reporting that the driver of the boat involved in a deadly crash over the summer has been indicted.

On Thursday, a Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments charging 38-year-old Ryan Denver of South Boston (Seaport District) with involuntary manslaughter, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Denver is the owner and operator of a boat that crashed off of Castle Island in July, killing 27-year-old Jeanica Julce.

Original Police Report of incident via BPD News:

Investigation Update: At about 3:06 AM on Saturday, July 17, 2021, members of the Boston Police Harbor Unit responded in coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston Fire Department, Massport Fire and Boston EMS following a call for a boat crash in the Boston Harbor.

On arrival, responders were able to rescue several people from the water and then began a search for a missing individual who was later recovered from the water and pronounced deceased. The victim has since been identified as Jeanica Julce, 27, of Somerville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

Car Crash on West Broadway on Sunday night

BFD, BPD, and Boston EMS responded to call for a car crash in the area of 380 West Broadway on Sunday night around 8:30pm. It was reported that a person was trapped in one of the vehicles. At least one person has been taken to an area hospital. According to...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Car crash at Old Colony and Dorchester Street

BPD, BFD and Boston EMS responded to a call for a car crash involving a BPD cruiser and a school bus at the intersection at Old Colony Ave and Dorchester Street. According to the Citizens App, four people are injured and BPD have closed Old Colony Ave. More to follow.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy