WANTED: Brownsville Police search for car burglary suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of Jacob Lee Rodriguez.

According to police Rodriguez is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries of motor vehicles throughout the city of Brownsville.

Police ask the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Lee Rodriguez to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.

The information provided could lead to a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.

