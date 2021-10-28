WANTED: Brownsville Police search for car burglary suspect
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of Jacob Lee Rodriguez.Texas Southmost College celebrates 95th anniversary
According to police Rodriguez is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries of motor vehicles throughout the city of Brownsville.
Police ask the public if they have any information on the whereabouts of Jacob Lee Rodriguez to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.63-year-old woman dies in Brownsville auto-pedestrian crash
The information provided could lead to a cash reward.
All calls will remain anonymous.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 3