CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

UA Little Rock to Honor Hosto, Carter as Distinguished Business Alumni

By Angelita Faller
ualr.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas at Little Rock is honoring two business leaders in Arkansas at the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients for the School of Business Friday, Oct. 29. Bryan Hosto, an attorney with Hosto & Buchan, has been named the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year for the UA...

ualr.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Little Rock, AR
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
Little Rock, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Business
Little Rock, AR
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Carter
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy