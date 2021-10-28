CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to pay $88M to families, victims of SC church massacre

By Associated Press
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Families of nine victims killed in a racist attack at a Black South Carolina church have reached a settlement with the Justice Department over a faulty background check that allowed Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used in the 2015 massacre. The Justice Department will...

www.baynews9.com

Charleston church massacre victims receive settlement from DOJ

The Justice Department reached an $88 million settlement on Oct. 28 with victims’ families and survivors of the 2015 church shooting at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. that left nine people dead and five wounded. The families had accused the federal agency of failing to prevent convicted shooter, Dylann Roof, from buying a gun.
Justice Department reaches settlement to pay $88M to families and survivors of Charleston church shooting

According to agency officials and a news release on Thursday, the Justice Department has agreed to pay $88 million to families and survivors of the 2015 deadly church shooting in Charleston, S.C., due to a failure in its gun background check system. A federal jury sentenced White supremacist Dylann Roof to death in January 2017 after he openly admitted to killing nine people at the historic Black church Mother Emmanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church during a bible study. A month before the sentencing, the jury convicted him on 33 federal charges, including hate crimes.
