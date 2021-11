Albemarle, N.C. — A Navy sailor from Albemarle who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor has been accounted for, nearly 80 years after his death. Seaman 1st Class Edward E. Talbert was assigned to the USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese forces on Dec. 7, 1941. The attack on the USS Oklahoma resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen.

