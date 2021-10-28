CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers: 10 burning questions five games into the season

By Zach Payne
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 1-4 start and an interesting first week, we’ve got more questions than answers with this Indiana Pacers team. I figured it’d be wise to consolidate some of the most important questions yet to be answered. 1) Was Chris Duarte Snubbed from the NBA’s Top 75 List?. By...

8points9seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
AllPacers

Jimmy Butler's Pre-Game Outfit Before The Miami Heat Played The Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were coming off of a huge season-opening win over the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks defeated them in the playoffs last season. On Saturday evening they lost to the Indiana Pacers (101-92 in overtime), and before the game the Heat posted photos to Twitter of several player's pre-game outfits.
NBA
Yardbarker

The LaMelo Ball Show Knocks Off The Pacers In The First Game Of The Season

They only scored 13-points in the entire third quarter, and to make matters worse, they gave up 33-points. Therefore, they came out and lost the quarter after halftime by 20-points. Not good. Even with the collapse, the Pacers had a chance to win the game at the end. They trailed...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Justin Holiday
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Chris Duarte
chatsports.com

Wizards vs. Pacers preview: Washington faces Indiana in first home game

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C. Wizards: Cassius Winston (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Rui Hachimura (Non-Injury Related, Out); Thomas Bryant (Knee, Out) Pacers: Kelean Martin (Hamstring, Day-to-day); Caris LeVert (Back, Out); T.J. Warren (Foot, Out) Pregame Notes. The Washington Wizards (1-0) are playing the Indiana Pacers (0-1) in their first home game...
NBA
numberfire.com

Pacers list Jeremy Lamb (wrist) as questionable for Saturday's game against Miami

Indiana Pacers guard / forward Jeremy Lamb (wrist) is questionable to play in Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat. Lamb's availability is currently in question after Indiana's veteran logged 23 minutes in the first half of their back-to-back situation on Friday night. Expect Chris Duarte to log more minutes against a faster tempo Miami team playing with a 106.0 pace if Lamb is out.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

The Toronto Raptors (3-3) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Saturday October 30, 2021. Toronto Raptors 49, Indiana Pacers 49 (Q3 09:21) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Brian Robb @BrianTRobb. Celtics play six of their next nine games on the road....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacer#A Hall Of Fame#The Indiana Pacers
ClutchPoints

3 Pacers takeaways after first three games of the season

The Indiana Pacers finally notched their first win of the new season after they defeated the Miami Heat, 102-91. Indiana suffered back-to-back crushing road defeats to the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards to begin the campaign. They certainly could have easily gone 3-0 to start the season, had the breaks of the game gone their way against Charlotte and Washington. But nonetheless, this recently-concluded win over a top Eastern Conference team like Miami should give them a major confidence boost moving forward.
NBA
FanSided

The Indiana Pacers could be surprising sellers on the trade market

The Indiana Pacers do not have a reputation as one of the most aggressive front offices in pursuing trades and marquee names, but given their abundance of tradeable bargain contracts, that script could change this season. Indy’s restraint in handing out lucrative contracts has resulted in the franchise boasting one...
NBA
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 observations from season opener against Charlotte

Despite mounting a 23-point lead, the Indiana Pacers fell victims to the Charlotte Hornets on the road, dropping their season opener 123-122 despite great performances from Domantas Sabonis, Chris Duarte and Malcolm Brogdon. The Pacers seemingly had complete control of the game despite missing key players until midway in the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Are the Indiana Pacers in for a cold revenge against the Washington Wizards?

After dropping their season opener, the Indiana Pacers have an opportunity to make a quick turnaround on the road once more, facing a new-look Washington Wizards team that substantially retooled in the offseason. Despite trading Russell Westbrook, the Wizards didn’t miss a beat in their first game, using their newfound...
NBA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bucks top Pacers 119-109 at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS - Giannis Antetokounmpo went into attack mode with the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks playing short-handed Monday night. He carried them to another victory. Antetokounmpo finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists, and Khris Middleton added 27 points to help the Bucks beat Indiana 119-109. "It was...
NBA
Boone News-Republican

Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers odds, picks and predictions

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Pacers (1-2) Monday. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Pacers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Commencing the season with their...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream, Prediction, Preview, Injury Report, Starting 5s-26t October 2021 |NBA Season 2021-22

Read about the Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Live Stream and Prediction. The Bucks will battle the Indian Pacers in a road game. The Bucks are moving forward in this league with 2 wins and a loss. The expectations are huge from the defending champions. The Indiana Pacers have won with 2 losses and might be looking for a win to neutralize their stats.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

175K+
Followers
365K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy