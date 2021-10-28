Indiana Pacers: 10 burning questions five games into the season

VITALS: The Heat and Pacers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Indiana won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-69 all-time versus the Pacers during the regular season, including 39-22 in home games and 12-47 in road games. ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 49 straight games, tying the second longest streak in team history ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 571 straight games in which he has appeared in ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ...

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO