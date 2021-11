PROVIDENCE – Combined collections of the local 1% hotel and meal and beverage taxes in August rose 30.6% year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said Friday. Collection of the 1% meal and beverage tax totaled $3.3 million, a rise from $2.6 million in August 2020. The municipality with the largest collection of the tax was Providence at $592,902. The city also had the largest nominal increase in collections year over year, rising $199,911 in that time.

