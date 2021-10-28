CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Liam Neeson Signs Up For Another Action Thriller Titled IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Neeson is set to star in another action thriller! This guy is showing no signs of slowing down. It’s pretty interesting to see how his acting career has evolved over the years. When he...

geektyrant.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekTyrant

Felicity Jones Will Star in a Horror Thriller Titled BLOOD MOTHER

Felicity Jones is set to star in and produce a new horror thriller titled Blood Mother. In the film, Felicity will play an Oxford professor “who discovers her baby is inhuman and finds herself doing the unimaginable to keep him alive.” This isn’t really a new story, but maybe it will will be told in a unique and different way.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Neeson, Hinds Visit “The Land of Saints”

Liam Neeson is re-teaming with his “The Marksman” director Robert Lorenz on the Ireland-set thriller “In The Land Of Saints And Sinners”. Set in a remote village, Neeson will play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Neeson’s old friend Ciaran Hinds co-stars.
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive 'Castle Falls' Trailer Reveals Dolph Lundgren-Directed Action-Thriller

Shout! Studios has debuted the first trailer and poster for Castle Falls, and Collider has your exclusive look at the upcoming action-packed thriller. The edge-of-your-seat film was written by Andrew Knauer (The Last Stand) and directed by Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), who also stars in the film that revolves around a group of rival gangs who have to look for $3 million in Castle Heights Hospital, scheduled for demolition. The catch? They only have two hours to find the money in a hospital packed with dynamite. Castle Falls will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital on December 3.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Ciarán Hinds
GeekTyrant

Bruce Willis Plays the Villain in Trailer For The New Action Thriller DEADLOCK

Come on Bruce Willis! You can do better than these shitty action films you’ve been making! He must be hard up for cash or something. Saban Films has released a trailer for another crappy-looking Bruce Willis action thriller titled Deadlock. Willis plays the villain in this story, which kind of...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Daisy Ridley To Star in Futuristic Sci-Fi Drug Thriller MIND FALL

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley is set to star in a futuristic sci-fi thriller titled Mind Fall, which centers around a popular black-market drug. The movie will be directed by Mathieu Kassovitz (La Haine) from a script written by Graham Moore (The Imitation Game). Mind Fall takes place in near-future...
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

ETERNALS Director Chloe Zhao Talks About Moving On to Direct DRACULA Adaptation

Chloe Zhao has had quite a year, coming off her 2021 Oscar-win for directing Nomadland, then premiering her first Marvel film, Eternals. She is showing no sign of slowing down either. Next up for the director is an adaptation of the classic monster movie Dracula, which Zhao has come out and said will be in the style of a sci-fi western.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Action Thriller#Thrillers#Sinners#Marksman#Irish#Tinker Tailor
MovieWeb

Pierce Brosnan Is a Vengeful Hitman in Action Thriller Fast Charlie

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has lined up his next big movie role. Ahead of his debut in the DCEU as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, Brosnan has been cast as a lead star of the upcoming hitman thriller Fast Charlie from director Phillip Noyce (Salt, Clear and Present Danger). The project will start production in January as announced by Boomtown Media Partners and Screen Media Ventures.
MOVIES
First Showing

Scott Eastwood & Tyrese Gibson in Action Thriller 'Dangerous' Trailer

"Do whatever it takes to save your ass!" Lionsgate has released the first official trailer for Dangerous, an action film crime thriller from filmmaker David Hackl opening in a few weeks. A reformed sociopath teams up with an ex-con, and travels to a remote island to investigate the mystery behind his brother's demise. But they end up facing off with more than they bargained for when they battle heavily armed mercenaries that want something his brother was hiding. He'll need all his guile and tactical skills to survive in this action-packed thriller. The film stars Scott Eastwood, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Durand, Famke Janssen, and oh yeah, Mel Gibson as his "eccentric psychiatrist." Huh. Setting this film on an island where there just so happens to be a giant gun on a submarine is the coolest part about it. I just hope the rest of this is any good?
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy