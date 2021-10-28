CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arm-Nvidia: Europe investigates chip-designer sale

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European Commission has opened a competition investigation into Nvidia's acquisition of British chip-design company Arm. The $40bn (£29bn) deal was announced in September. Regulators are concerned Nvidia could use the move to restrict access to Arm's technology, which powers the vast majority of the world's smartphones. Nvidia has...

www.bbc.co.uk

