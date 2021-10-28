CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, SC

50 new, confirmed COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina

By Braley Dodson
wbtw.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – An additional 50 people have died of COVID-19, according to an update Thursday from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In addition to those 50 confirmed COVID-19-caused deaths, DHEC also reported 16 probable COVID-19-caused deaths, 433 confirmed cases of the virus and...

www.wbtw.com

