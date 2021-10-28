CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

North Port officials remove Gabby Petito memorial from front lawn of Laundrie family property

By By Gregory Lemos, Laura Ly, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Port Police Department confirmed Thursday that the Gabby Petito memorial set up in front of the Laundrie family property has been taken down by city officials. According to Joshua Taylor, public information officer for the North...

