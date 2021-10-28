CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh rewore her mom's Dior dress from 2019 on the 'Eternals' red carpet

By Celia Fernandez
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

Angelina Jolie's kids have continued to impress with their style at "Eternals" premieres around the world.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

  • Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt rewore her mom's dress to the UK premiere of "Eternals."
  • Jolie first wore the printed black-and-white Dior dress in 2019 during a press conference.
  • The 15-year-old paired the look with black flats and silver hoop earrings.

Angelina Jolie's 15-year-old daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, wore a look straight from her mom's closet to the UK premiere of "Eternals" on Wednesday.

Shiloh walked the red carpet in a printed black-and-white Dior dress from the brand's fall/winter 2019 collection. She paired the dress with black ballet flats and silver hoop earrings. It was also altered to be shorter than the original maxi-dress design.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt wore a dress Angelina Jolie first debuted in 2019.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Jolie, on the other hand, attended the UK premiere of "Eternals" in a custom Valentino look that consisted of a white collared shirt, a black skirt, and a blazer.

Maddox and Knox wore dark suits, while Zahara wore a bright off-the-shoulder minidress, and Vivienne wore the same midi dress that she wore to the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

The 46-year-old actress and director wore the Dior dress that Shiloh borrowed to a 2019 press conference in Los Angeles for "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil." When she wore the look, she accessorized it with LeVain jewelry.

Angelina Jolie first wore the Dior dress in 2019.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

This is the second time that Jolie's kids have borrowed outfits from their mom's closet to walk an "Eternals" red carpet.

At the LA premiere, Zahara wore the same sequined Elie Saab gown that her mother wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Zahara wore the Elie Saab gown a bit differently than her mom.

Emma McIntyre/WireImage, Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images

When Jolie wore it, she paired it with Robert Procop jewelry. Seven years later, Zahara accessorized the dress with a silver nose ring and her hair pulled back.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," Jolie told Entertainment Tonight at the premiere. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

Representatives for Jolie and Dior did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

