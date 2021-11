Eldorado capped off its regular season finale and sent the seniors out in style with a 24-8 win over Edwards County Friday at Boz Adams Field. The Eagles (2-7) put up eight points in the first quarter, followed by eight in the second to take a 16-0 lead at halftime. The Eagles tacked on eight more points in the fourth quarter, holding off an Edwards County club that also scored eight points in the final 12 minutes.

EDWARDS COUNTY, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO