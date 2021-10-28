CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft announces plan to cut cybersecurity workforce shortage in half by 2025

By Lauren Feiner, @lauren_feiner
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft will partner with community colleges across the U.S. and provide free resources in an attempt to help end a shortage in cybersecurity workers, the company announced Thursday. The company believes it can help train and recruit 250,000 people into the cybersecurity workforce by 2025. Microsoft also believes the...

www.cnbc.com

