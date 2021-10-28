SKI Mag ranks Deer Valley #2 in the West, PCMR #13

PARK CITY, Utah — SKI Magazine recently released the results of their 2022 Reader Resort Survey.

They split the rankings between the top 30 ski resorts in the Eastern and Western United States.

Coming in at No. 1 in the West is Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, followed by Deer Valley Resort .

“Nowhere on the continent will you find better customer service and friendlier faces waiting to point you in the right direction,” SKI Mag writes about Deer Valley. “And more often than not, that direction is towards fast and efficient high-speed lifts and wide, well-groomed trails with nary a lift line or a crowd in sight.”

Park City Mountain Resort came in at No. 13 on the list.

“People indeed love it; no place is easier to get to and has everything you want for skiing and off-mountain activities, they say. And so they come, even during last year’s marginal snow year, with Park City drawing nearly one-third of all the skier visits in Utah,” writes SKI Mag.

Explore the full resort guide by SKI Magazine.

