3D imaging of a pelvis suggests social care for saber-tooths

By Science X staff
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can't spell 'Smilodon fatalis' without 'fatal', but researchers at La Brea Tar Pits may have found a softer side to saber-toothed cats along with a connection to our own feline and canine companions. Published in Scientific Reports, a new study led by Dr. Mairin Balisi, Postdoctoral Fellow at...

phys.org

#Sociality#Saber Toothed Cat#Tooth#3d Reconstruction#Smilodon#Scientific Reports#Cedars Sinai Hospital#La Brea Tar Pits#Bison#Rancho La Brea#Ct
