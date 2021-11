Mike Trammell Pottawatomie County Ag Educator & Multi-county Agronomist. Do you remember that pasture that was covered by yellow flowers last spring? Was it buttercups? How about that pasture that had curly dock or red sorrel and we told you to wait until fall or the following spring to spray? Did you have a pasture that was covered with thistles last spring and it went to seed? If so, it’s time for you to think about loading up the sprayer and taking care of the problem.

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK ・ 10 HOURS AGO