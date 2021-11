Fishers recently hauled up a surprising catch off the coast of North Africa: a colossal ocean sunfish weighing an incredible 4,400 pounds (2,000 kilograms). At least that's how heavy marine biologists estimated the mammoth fish to be, based on its girth and the dimensions of sunfish that had previously been captured and weighed. "We tried to put it on the 1,000-kilogram (2,200 pounds) scale, but it was too heavy," marine biologist Enrique Ostale told Reuters. "It would've broken it."

