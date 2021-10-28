CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chimps communicate in context

By University of St Andrews
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research led by the University of St Andrews reveals bonobo chimpanzee gestures change meaning according to the specific context in which they are used, in the same way humans communicate. The study, led by researchers from the School of Psychology and Neuroscience and published in the journal Gesture...

phys.org

#Chimps#Great Apes
