Cancer

New method helps to understand the development of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases

By Eötvös Loránd University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImportant processes take place among the subunits of the molecules that make up our cells. Defects in these processes or distortions in the subunits can lead to serious diseases. In order to better understand this microscopic world, Hungarian and German researchers have jointly developed a method that reveals changes in the...

