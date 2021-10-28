New method helps to understand the development of cancer and neurodegenerative diseases

Clotting disorders and wound healing represent a significant health concern to a growing population advancing in age. Fibrinogen, a glycoprotein complex, is a critical molecule in the clotting process but has historically been difficult to analyze at the molecular level. Upon activation, fibrinogen forms large fibrin biopolymers that coalesce into clots that assist in wound healing. However, limited insights into their molecular architecture, due to the sheer size and the insoluble character of fibrin clots, have restricted our ability to develop novel treatments for clotting diseases. Investigating this architecture can currently only be achieved through cross-linking mass spectrometry. In this technique, cross-linking reagents are used to covalently link amino acids in close proximity. This results in peptide pairs after proteolytic digestion that are typically present at low abundance in the background of normal peptides and single peptides linked to the reagent (mono-link). To a large degree, the analytical challenge can be overcome by using enrichable cross-linking reagents, where an enrichment handle is incorporated on the reagent, focusing on peptides covalently linked to the reagent (cross-links & mono-links). The overwhelming complexity of fibrin clots, however, requires an extra enrichment step. In addition, ion mobility separates molecules in the gas phase, providing information about their size as collisional cross-sections.

