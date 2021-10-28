CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Clocking the speed of ocean circulation holds the key to past African climates

By Cardiff University
Phys.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have identified a new mechanism to account for the drastic aridification in eastern Africa over the past two million years, with likely implications for understanding the evolution and dispersal of our early human ancestors. In a study published today in Nature, a team led by scientists at Cardiff...

phys.org

IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Analysis of ancient teeth questions theory that Native Americans originated from Japan

Native Americans may not have originated in Japan as previous archaeological evidence has suggested, according to a new study of ancient teeth. For years, archaeologists had predicted that the first people to live in North America descended directly from a group called the Jomon, who occupied ancient Japan about 15,000 years ago, the same time people arrived in North America around 15,000 years ago via the Bering Land Bridge, a strip of land that previously connected Russia to North America before sea levels rose above it. This theory is based on archaeological similarities in stone tools, especially projectile weapons, found in Native American and Jomon settlements.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

The Chicxulub Impact -Did an ‘Impossible’ Magnitude-12 Earthquake Change Our World?

Sixty-Six million years ago a 14 kilometer long, Mount-Everest sized asteroid blasted a hole in the ground, the Chicxulub Impact, releasing the equivalent of 100 million megatons of TNT creating a 20-mile deep, 110-mile hole and sterilizing the remaining 170 million square miles of the ancient continent of Pangaea, killing virtually every species on Earth and, oddly, paving the way for the emergence of the human species.
INDIA
Person
Ian Hall
ScienceAlert

'Genetic Goldmine' in Earth's Harshest Desert Could Be The Key to Feeding The Future

It's not easy for life in Chile's unforgiving Atacama desert: a harsh, hostile place renowned for being the planet's driest non-polar desert. Yet against the odds, life somehow survives in these barren badlands, which have a history of farming stretching back thousands of years. Identifying the mechanisms behind these unlikely successes is a task that's more important today than perhaps ever before, as it could reveal the secrets of making food grow in a world becoming hotter and drier with every passing year. In a new study, scientists have discerned some of those hidden tricks, discovering the genetic underpinnings of a range of...
AGRICULTURE
EurekAlert

Exploring Antarctic ocean circulation from penguin guano

Modified Circumpolar Deep Water (MCDW) intrusion is a key factor affecting climate, environment and ecosystem. Benefiting from the calories and nutrients brought in by MCDW, the Ross Sea, the most latitudinal ocean in the world, is home to a thriving ecosystem. A research team led by XIE Zhouqing from the...
WILDLIFE
Universe Today

A new Climate Model Suggests That Venus Never had Oceans

Thanks to evidence provided by missions like NASA’s Magellan spacecraft, scientists have theorized that Venus likely experienced a catastrophic resurfacing event about 500 million years ago (give or take 200 Mya). This is believed to be the reason why Venus is such a hellish place today, with an atmosphere that is 92 times as dense as Earth’s, predominantly composed of carbon dioxide (CO2), and temperatures hot enough to melt lead.
ASTRONOMY
#Indian Ocean#Pacific#Climate#Earth#African#Nature#Cardiff University#The Mozambique Channel#Walker
ScienceAlert

'Tools' Suggesting Humans Reached Mexico 30,000 Years Ago May Not Be What They Seem

Exactly when and how our species reached the Americas remains a messy historical conundrum. A heated debate has now ensued amongst archeologists in the face of conflicting evidence between archaeological finds and genomic data. Possible stone tools, reported earlier this year, spurred excited headlines suggesting humans may have arrived in this region as early as 30,000 years ago – before the last ice age. Autonomous University of Zacatecas archaeologist Ciprian Ardelean and colleagues examined 1,930 limestone shards found at the Chiquihuite Cave site in Zacatecas, Mexico, concluding they were stones chiseled into tools by human hands. They also tested surrounding environmental DNA, and...
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

For millions of West Africans, climate change is already here

Up to 32 million people in West Africa could be forced to move by the climate crisis unless action is taken today. Taking action could reduce climate migration in the region by 60%. Sub-Saharan Africa needs $30-$50 billion a year to 2030 to finance climate adaptation. It's time for the...
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Indo-Pacific Walker circulation drove Pleistocene African aridification

Today, the eastern African hydroclimate is tightly linked to fluctuations in the zonal atmospheric Walker circulation1,2. A growing body of evidence indicates that this circulation shaped hydroclimatic conditions in the Indian Ocean region also on much longer, glacial"“interglacial timescales3,4,5, following the development of Pacific Walker circulation around 2.2"“2.0 million years ago (Ma)6,7. However, continuous long-term records to determine the timing and mechanisms of Pacific-influenced climate transitions in the Indian Ocean have been unavailable. Here we present a seven-million-year-long record of wind-driven circulation of the tropical Indian Ocean, as recorded in Mozambique Channel Throughflow (MCT) flow-speed variations. We show that the MCT flow speed was relatively weak and steady until 2.1"‰Â±"‰0.1"‰Ma, when it began to increase, coincident with the intensification of the Pacific Walker circulation6,7. Strong increases during glacial periods, which reached maxima after the Mid-Pleistocene Transition (0.9"“0.64"‰Ma; ref. 8), were punctuated by weak flow speeds during interglacial periods. We provide a mechanism explaining that increasing MCT flow speeds reflect synchronous development of the Indo-Pacific Walker cells that promote aridification in Africa. Our results suggest that after about 2.1"‰Ma, the increasing aridification is punctuated by pronounced humid interglacial periods. This record will facilitate testing of hypotheses of climate"“environmental drivers for hominin evolution and dispersal.
ENVIRONMENT
Yale Daily News

Yale researchers predict ocean circulation of Pliocene Era

Two teams of Yale researchers independently reached identical conclusions about the nature of Pacific currents in the Pliocene era, a time with carbon dioxide levels and sea surface temperatures equivalent to projections of Earth one century from today. As carbon dioxide levels rise, the ocean climate community continues to ponder...
SCIENCE
Place
Africa
Science
Country
Netherlands
Phys.org

On ancient Earth, it never rained but it poured

Today, we are experiencing the dramatic impacts that even a small increase in global temperatures can have on a planet's climate. Now, imagine an Earth 20 to 30 degrees Fahrenheit (11 - 17 C) hotter than today. Earth likely experienced these temperatures at various times in the distant past and will experience them again hundreds of millions of years from now as the sun continues to brighten.
ENVIRONMENT
kitco.com

African Gold Group achieves key permitting milestone in Mali

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the company's statement, the ESIA marks a key milestone in the permitting process and is the...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Vertical decoupling in Late Ordovician anoxia due to reorganization of ocean circulation

Geochemical redox proxies indicate that seafloor anoxia occurred during the latest Ordovician glacial maximum, coincident with the second pulse of the Late Ordovician mass extinction. However, expanded anoxia in a glacial climate strikingly contrasts with the warming-associated Mesozoic anoxic events and raises questions as to both the causal mechanism of ocean deoxygenation and its relationship with extinction. Here we firstly report iodine-to-calcium ratio (I/Ca) data that document increased upper-ocean oxygenation despite the concurrent expansion of seafloor anoxia. We then resolve these apparently conflicting observations as well as their relationship to global climate by means of a series of Earth system model simulations. Applying available Late Ordovician (Hirnantian) sea-surface temperature estimates from oxygen isotope studies as constraints, alongside our I/Ca data, leads us to identify a scenario in which Hirnantian glacial conditions permit both the spread of seafloor anoxia and increased upper-ocean oxygenation. Our simulated mechanism of a reorganization of global ocean circulation, with reduced importance of northern-sourced waters and a poorer ventilated and deoxygenated deep ocean has parallels with Pleistocene state transitions in Atlantic meridional overturning (despite a very different continental configuration) and suggests that no simple and predictable relationship between past climate state and oxygenation may exist.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A mission to explore the methane lakes on Titan

Titan has become a center of increasing attention as of late. Discoveries from Cassini have only increased interest in the solar system's second-largest moon. Liquid on its surface has already prompted one upcoming mission—the Dragonfly drone NASA plans to launch in the mid-2030s. Now dozens of scientists have put their names behind a proposal to ESA for a similar mission. This one is called POSEIDON and would specialize in exploring some of Titan's methane lakes.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

'Adapt or die:' Africa presses for more climate support

African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to help poorer and vulnerable nations adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi said other parts of the world must contribute half of the $25 billion the continent needs to run an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in the...
ENVIRONMENT

