Could Patriots target Brandin Cooks ahead of NFL trade deadline?

With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, the rumors are picking up and people will read into things perhaps more than they should.

Following Mark Ingram being traded from Houston to New Orleans, Texans wide out Brandin Cooks voiced his displeasure on Twitter Wednesday.

If his feelings carry over into the facility, could it make sense for the veteran to be traded away, especially given the Texans have only one win on the year? And if so, should the Patriots be interested?

After all, a number of players have returned to the Patriots for a second stint and been better than their firsts.

From a financial standpoint, it would make sense for New England. He’s due approximately $1.5 million the rest of the season, so the team would be able to afford him. And on the field, he’s still a productive player at 28 years old. Through seven games he has 45 catches for 502 yards and a touchdown — and that’s with Davis Mills as his primary quarterback.

But, would he fit with the Patriots now?

New England seems OK with wide receivers Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and tight end Henry Henry having a very solid last few weeks. The wide receiver position needs a No. 1 to truly be upgraded and it doesn’t feel like Cooks can be considered that right now. He’s a solid player, but is very similar to what the team already has in Agholor and others.

Even though the Patriots and Texans seem like natural trade partners given the Nick Caserio connection, it just doesn’t feel like this one will happen.