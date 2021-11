Coinbase is now offering loans of up to $1 million to eligible customers, whose Bitcoin will serve as collateral. Eligible Coinbase customers in certain US states will now be able to borrow as much as 40% of the value of Bitcoin in their accounts, up to $1 million. These customers will be able to “take out a line of credit” without any prior credit checks, the crypto exchange said. The cash will be immediately transferred to their PayPal account or via ACH to their bank account.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 9 HOURS AGO