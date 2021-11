PUBG's latest patch 14.2 is now live and brings a new weapon to Taego, new action and a brand new creature we're not sure why it took so long to appear in the game. Easy to use but hard to get right, the new Taego weapon Mortar will require some math to get right. You'll have to calculate the distance to the target, as well as anticipate their movement, but once you get used to it, you'll be able to use it for attacks from behind moraines where grenades just aren't doing the trick.

