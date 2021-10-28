CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Current Builders Promotes Amanda Bilyeu to Senior Estimator

By Valerie Gotten
californianewswire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ) is pleased to announce the promotion of Amanda Bilyeu from estimator to senior estimator in the firm’s preconstruction and estimating department. The award-winning general contractor has multiple projects on both coasts of Florida, with offices in Pompano...

