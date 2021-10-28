CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Woodburn teen launches state-wide Starbucks toy drive

By Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mm1cz_0cfT7kKT00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Woodburn teen is bringing smiles to kids experiencing childhood cancer and paying it forward in a big way.

Henry Hernandez 19, who is a barista at an area Starbucks, teamed up with company leadership to launch a state-wide toy drive, benefiting OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and local Make-A-Wish kids.

Toy drive gives Doernbecher kids an early Christmas

Hernandez’s mission to pay it forward and spread joy was motivated by his own experience staying on the oncology floor of OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

“I was given a plush teddy bear from a nurse. And at the time I felt very heavy, emotional, and upset to be there,” explained Hernandez. “But when I was given this bear it brought me so much joy and happiness, even for that moment. I remember being inspired by that and wanting to bring that feeling to other kids.”

The power of hope: How Make-A-Wish heals

His treatment was successful. Hernandez told KOIN 6 News he worked to save $200 of “birthday money” to personally purchase toys for the local children’s hospital when the Make-A-Wish Oregon opportunity arose.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF9q4_0cfT7kKT00
Henry’s Gift Toy Drive. Henry Hernandez at Woodburn Oregon Starbucks. (Courtesy: Make-A-Wish Oregon)

“I have everything I could ever ask for. I’m healthy, I’m here, I have a beautiful family and that’s all I need,” stated Hernandez. “I told them the only thing I could want is to bring the feeling I got when I received a plush toy to other kids. And Make-A-Wish made that possible.”

Now ill, Make-A-Wish volunteer has her own wishes

In 2019, Hernandez’s wishful giving became a reality after he paired up with Make-A-Wish Oregon and Disney to make a significant donation of toys delivered to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Hernandez is continuing his mission to give back by launching Henry’s Gift Toy Drive to support local wish kids and children staying at Doernbecher’s Hospital.

Henry’s Gift Toy Drive through Starbucks

“I was shocked when I heard that (Starbucks) stores across Oregon were participating. We even heard of a couple Washington stores want to help, too,” said Hernandez. “I’m so excited because more toys means more smiles! And I have a feeling in my heart that this is just the beginning of something much greater.”

Local teen launches ‘Giving Bag Initiative’ to help the homeless

Henry’s Gift Toy Drive is accepting donations online and at all Oregon Starbucks locations through October 31. Those wishing to support his mission can give directly at a local Starbucks donation bin or online .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodburn, OR
Society
City
Portland, OR
City
Woodburn, OR
Local
Oregon Society
State
Washington State
Portland, OR
Society
KOIN 6 News

Portland offers paid time off for pregnancy loss, abortion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Hall is taking a note from New Zealand’s government to help city employees after pregnancy loss. Last month, the Portland City Council passed an ordinance to allow employees paid bereavement leave due to pregnancy loss, including miscarriage, stillbirth or other loss. Michelle Rodríguez, a senior policy advisor for Portland […]
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Christmas#Weather#Charity#Woodburn Oregon Starbucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Charities
KOIN 6 News

Rally participants share ideas on ways to reduce violence in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally to stop the rise in violence took place in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday.  Religious leaders, performers, and volunteers came together to discuss ways to reduce the violence in the city.  One coalition at the rally, Lift Every Voice Oregon, wants to add background checks and reduce the number […]
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Watch: Massive pumpkin takes a dive in Seaside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A giant pumpkin made a huge splash in Seaside Saturday, and it was all for a local cause.  The Seaside Aquarium hosted a pumpkin drop.  Participants in the drop could purchase either a duck or beaver floaty toy to put in an inflatable pool of water on the beach. The huge […]
SEASIDE, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy