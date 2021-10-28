CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Intel Agencies’ Kabul Collapse Forecasts Were All Over the Place

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
A review of classified intelligence information has shown that four agencies were wildly off the mark in estimating how quickly Kabul might fall after U.S. withdrawal, according to The Wall Street Journal. The CIA, the Defense Intelligence Agency, the Office of the...

#Cia#Kabul#Intel Agencies#The Wall Street Journal#National Intelligence#The State Department#Taliban#Dia
TheDailyBeast

