These Grey Blue Skies

“The Hardest Cut” has the aesthetics you’d expect from Spoon – the tight rhythms, the stylized but controlled chaos, Britt Daniel’s distinctive rasp – but it’s at the service of a brawnier type of rock than they usually play, a little closer to something like Queens of the Stone Age or The Black Keys. The synthesis works out well, particularly as it’s ultimately just a different type of blunt minimalism to run through the filters of their style and taste. The bluesy central riff is so taut it sounds like it could be used as a garrote, and Alex Fischel’s parts on the refrains are all blunt force rendered in the mix to sound like the distorted chords are punching out through the speakers. This is probably the most commercial and straight forward rock song they’ve done but the relative normalcy of the composition is a perfect vehicle for proving out their aesthetic concerns – this sort of song is usually produced with a certain flatness, but in their hands it’s so consistently dynamic that the studio image feels like 3D.

