Music

These Grey Blue Skies

fluxblog.org
 8 days ago

Daniela Bojorges-Giraldo is responsible for making and engineering every sound on this recording so it’s hard to single out what to praise her for – the low-key...

www.fluxblog.org

obscuresound.com

Delyn Grey – “Set Me Free”

Another passionate alt-rocker from Toronto-based artist Delyn Grey, “Set Me Free” is an ode to the feelings of “relief and empowerment.” Lush guitars and understated vocals lead to the sound of a frenzied crowd, following a consuming “you’re ripping me apart,” bridge. The crowd noise escalates into a fervent rock hook, the pulsing guitars eliciting a shimmering melodic pull amidst vocals pleading to “set me free.” Intensifying rhythms around the three-minute mark converge with empowered lyrics, reflecting a refusal to stay “in line.” “Set Me Free” is a cathartic success from Delyn Grey.
MUSIC
NPR

Fuubutsushi, 'Good Sky Day'

Fuubutsushi has already released three albums in 2021, each part of the ambient-jazz quartet's tetralogy based on the seasons. Matthew Sage, Chris Jusell, Chaz Prymek and Patrick Shiroishi formed the group remotely (across different U.S. states) during the pandemic, editing improvisations into abstract yet accessible pieces of synesthetic nostalgia. "Good...
MUSIC
wfpk.org

VIDEO: The Muppets cover ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky”

Nothing brings joy quite like The Muppets— especially when their special form of fun features music!. It’s all part of the Dear Earth special; an epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to slow climate change. Not only are there musical performances, Dear Earth also contains well-known climate activists, creators, and celebrities who will all share ways to make our lives more sustainable.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

The Muppets Covers ‘Mr. Blue Sky” By Electric Light Orchestra

The Muppets’ house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, just dropped what could possibly be their best cover ever. They just delivered a trippy version of Electric Light Orchestra’s 1977 classic hit “Mr. Blue Sky”. Listen to it below. It’s pretty hypnotic. The video was shot for the YouTube documentary Dear Earth. It’s set to premiere this weekend, and it will feature performances and content from celebrities, musicians, climate activists, politicians and others.
MUSIC
fluxblog.org

World Wars In Your Mind

“The Hardest Cut” has the aesthetics you’d expect from Spoon – the tight rhythms, the stylized but controlled chaos, Britt Daniel’s distinctive rasp – but it’s at the service of a brawnier type of rock than they usually play, a little closer to something like Queens of the Stone Age or The Black Keys. The synthesis works out well, particularly as it’s ultimately just a different type of blunt minimalism to run through the filters of their style and taste. The bluesy central riff is so taut it sounds like it could be used as a garrote, and Alex Fischel’s parts on the refrains are all blunt force rendered in the mix to sound like the distorted chords are punching out through the speakers. This is probably the most commercial and straight forward rock song they’ve done but the relative normalcy of the composition is a perfect vehicle for proving out their aesthetic concerns – this sort of song is usually produced with a certain flatness, but in their hands it’s so consistently dynamic that the studio image feels like 3D.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Watch a Delightful Video of ELO’s “Mr. Blue Sky” from the Muppets’ Dr. Teeth & the Electric Mayhem

Few musical groups can survive for decades — but Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem is a special breed. For years (and years, and years), the Muppets‘ house band has been a consistent source of excellent musical entertainment, and just this week the ensemble shared a reverent cover of “Mr. Blue Sky,” the classic anthem from Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra.
loudersound.com

The Muppets performing Mr Blue Sky is a psychedelic, candy-coloured delight

Muppets house band Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem have performed a version of Electric Light Orchestra's 1977 classic Mr Blue Sky. The kaleidoscopic clip was filmed for the YouTube documentary Dear Earth, which premieres this weekend in the hope of inspiring viewers to make the planet a healthier and more sustainable home. Amongst those taking part are former President Barack Obama, Pope Francis, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and SpongeBob SquarePants.
MUSIC
fluxblog.org

Some Help From Above

We’re only just now starting to hear a lot of the music that was written during the darkest depths of the pandemic, which is interesting because it’s as close as we can get to a collective writing prompt for a massive chunk of the world’s musicians. Do you confront it head on and Say Something About It, do you just move on with what you’d ordinarily do, do you question everything you’ve done before, do you embrace limitations or chafe against them? I figure a lot of artists just fully shut down through this and we’ll never really know, though fully shutting down is also a valid artistic response to the situation.
MUSIC
Reason.com

The Kinks vs. the People in Grey

"My gran used to live in Islington in this really nice old house, and they moved her to a block of flats, and she hasn't got a bath now," the rock star told the reporter. "She's got a shower because there isn't room for a bath. And like she's 90 years old, she can't even get out of the chair let alone stand in the shower. They haven't taken that into consideration. And they knew she was going to move in because it's a new block and they took her around and showed her where she was gonna live and she didn't have any choice….The government people think they are taking them into a wonderful new world but it's just destroying people."
MUSIC
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

