Edi Gathegi is currently promoting his upcoming Netflix movie, The Harder They Fall, a new western that's also set to star Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, and more. Gathegi is known for an array of roles ranging from Laurent in Twilight to Darwin in X-Men: First Class. In fact, during his press tour, the actor has been asked about his character's death in the X-Men film. The fate of Darwin has always been a sore spot for fans considering he's supposed to be virtually indestructible, and the actor agrees that he got short-changed. During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Gathegi spoke about being open to returning to Marvel now that the X-Men will likely get rebooted in the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO