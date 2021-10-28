CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicole Kidman offers a peek into Keith Urban’s birthday celebration

 6 days ago

Keith Urban celebrated his 54th birthday on Tuesday, and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, didn’t let the day go by without marking the occasion.

On social media, she posted a sweet, simple tribute to her country star husband.

“Happiest of birthdays my love,” Kidman wrote, along with a string of birthday cake and heart emojis.

She also posted a snapshot of the two of them hanging out on a boat, with the actress planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek as he smiles with his eyes closed.

A second slide shares a glimpse of their birthday celebrations: From the vantage point of what appears to be a private box at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, we see an image of gold, glittery balloons reading “Happy Birthday.”

Many of the couple's friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kate Hudson and more, left comments on the post wishing Urban a happy birthday.

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in 2006 and are parents to two daughters, 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 10-year-old Faith Margaret.

The actress also has two children, Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.

