CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Collectable to offer shares in Alex Rodriguez 2009 World Series jersey beginning Thursday night

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpXgR_0cfT5Isf00

Collectable, a sports memorabilia company that offers fractional ownership to collectors in an effort to make big-ticket items more accessible, is set to launch a new item on Thursday night, which will be of particular interest to Yankee fans.

The piece of baseball history, which goes live on Collectable’s website at 8 p.m., is a full game-worn Alex Rodriguez jersey from game six of the 2009 World Series, the last time the Yanks won a title.

The full uniform, both jersey and pants, are each autographed by Rodriguez, where he also inscribed “World Series champions.”

Rodriguez has a complicated Yankee history, and baseball history overall, but he was a pillar of the 2009 championship team, breaking his previous stigma of being a poor October performer by putting together a magical postseason run that included a game-tying home run in game two of the ALDS.

“You obviously love ARod or you don’t,” said Collectable CEO Ezra Levine, who was in attendance at game six of the 2009 World Series. “I think it’s a cool moment in NY sports…it was a very tumultuous season for ARod. He had the whole steroid scandal and got injured but then went on this rampant tear…and had this great postseason and really cemented his legacy as a true Yankee. This uniform really represents that pinnacle moment of ARod as a Yankee.”

Listen to New York sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Yankees team gear

While Rodriguez’s career might be affected by his steroid use and suspension, at least in the eyes of the Hall of Fame voters, Levine still sees this item as one that will be coveted given Rodriguez’s career accomplishments and his post-retirement career, which has kept him in the spotlight via baseball broadcasting and now ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“What we see in the collectibles category, when personalities remain relevant in the lifetime of not just their playing career, but stay in the limelight, that does well for their collectible values over time,” Levine said.

Collectable, which launched its app in September of last year, offers fans and collectors the opportunity to buy shares in a piece of memorabilia, and once a user has bought shares in an asset and it becomes fully funded, they now own equity in that item, and while the company can’t guarantee a profit, the value of shareholders’ interests will rise as the value of the piece rises. Earlier this year, a Wilt Chamberlain jersey from his rookie season had a chance to be sold for $2 million before roughly 800 of the 1,000 owners of the jersey voted not to sell, instead electing to see if its value would continue to rise.

The initial value of the jersey was roughly $1.25 million.

As for the Rodriguez jersey, Levine hopes it could one day be found inside Yankee Stadium, displayed on the same grounds where it was worn when the Yanks were last atop the baseball world.

You can find the jersey and purchase shares here .

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Jennifer Lopez chants have followed Alex Rodriguez to World Series

Everywhere Alex Rodriguez goes, Jennifer Lopez chants follow. The Yankees legend was once again heckled by fans about his split from the singer while covering Game 1 of the Astros-Braves World Series on Tuesday night. “We love J-Lo!” the Houston crowd chanted and clapped repeatedly. Rodriguez, meanwhile, was a good...
MLB
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez jokes why things didn’t work out with Jennifer Lopez (or anyone else)

The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2009 World Series#Yankee Stadium#Alex Rodriguez 2009#Alds#Arod#Collectable#Yankees#The Hall Of Fame
FanSided

Astros hosed by umpires as Jose Altuve wrongly called out (Video)

A Jose Altuve single would’ve kept the Astros alive in the top of the fifth inning in ALCS Game 4 but the umpires hosed Houston instead. The Houston Astros entered Game 4 of the ALCS in dire need of a win over the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, the umpire crew at Fenway Park wasn’t trying to do them any favors.
MLB
FanSided

Astros replacement for Carlos Correa is already on their roster

What happens to the Houston Astros if Carlos Correa leaves? Well, they’ve already got a suitable shortstop ready to go. The Houston Astros have a few tough tasks to go through with the offseason here and free agency staring them straight in the face. After losing to the Atlanta Braves...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
NFL
The Spun

Veteran MLB Announcer Reveals He Won’t Return In 2022

The 2021 MLB season finally came to an end on Tuesday night, as the Atlanta Braves polished off the Houston Astros to win their first World Series in 26 years. After seven months of non-stop baseball, the curtain has closed and teams can start to look ahead to next year.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make decision on Dusty Baker’s future

The Houston Astros played the entire MLB postseason with manager Dusty Baker in a lame-duck scenario. Now that the run is over, the team is moving quickly to address that. As first reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Baker is expected to sign a contract for the 2022 season within the next 48 hours, sealing his return to the Astros for next season.
MLB
The Spun

Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season. Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player...
MLB
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy