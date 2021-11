After a tremendous high school football career, Coral Glades graduate Colton Eisenberg decided to hold off on committing to a college. After graduating in 2021, he received multiple offers but did not feel any of them were the right choice for him. Instead, he began taking classes at Palm Beach State College along with training four to five times a week at the gym and kicking at the Tamarac Sports Complex.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO