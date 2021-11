On Saturday, October 30 at 1 pm, Rabbi Ethan Tucker will speak in the BEKI sanctuary as part of the Elm City Kallah. Known for his ability to transcend the affiliation boundaries of Judaism, Rabbi Tucker is President and Rosh Yeshiva at Hadar, an observant egalitarian yeshiva. He will speak about “Navigating Relationships in a World of Difference.” The event is free of charge. Reservations are not required, but masks are.

