Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – November 2021

The lifelong learning program offers more than 175 non-credit courses, workshops,. and events for adults November through April. (October 21, 2021) Registration is now open for the fall term at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel, which runs November 3-December 23. Throughout the year, more than 175 classes and workshops cover a rich diversity of topics, including art, music, literature and film appreciation, health and wellbeing, theology, philosophy, cooking and travel. Special programs and events include birding, nature walks, concerts, meditation, yoga, book groups and more. Classes are offered in-person on the Temple Beth Israel campus and online via the Zoom platform. Proof of recent negative COVID test or voluntary proof of vaccination and masks are required for in-person programs. Class sizes are limited to enable social distancing. To register for classes and lectures, visit www.tbi-lbk.org or call 941-383-8222 or email educationcenter@tbi-lbk.org. Temple Beth Israel is located at 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO