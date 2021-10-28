CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Value Your freedom to Choose What’s Best for Your Children

By Editorial
Several Orange and Woodbridge residents met with State Sen. (D-14) James Maroney and State Rep. (D-114) Mary Welander and voiced their concerns about the vaccine mandates being forced upon us and our children or face the prospect of being excluded from work, sports, and school...

orangetownnews.com

Election Letter: Experience Matters

I am writing in regards to Connor Deane running for the highest office in the town. Can someone please tell me what he has done for this town? What boards has he served on? What PTA meetings or school events has he participated in? What food drives has he helped with? What committees has he volunteered for in town? Has he helped out with the Carnival or Fair? Ok so he has a business…ok great but so do many citizens of Orange. His is in Fairfield? What covid things has he helped Orange to improve on? Did he participate in vaccination day signing people up in town or making phone calls? I mean, when I look at a candidate, I think to myself…ok this person has done a lot or participated in a lot…something…anything???? Connor Deane has done absolutely nothing. While I appreciate the thought of him thinking he is running for office he may want to participate in some town committees or perhaps volunteer before he assumes a leadership role running for Selectman of Orange. It’s so easy to sit back and think you can judge what others have done especially when you have zero experience in doing anything in this town. We have an amazing town with great things including our Triple A rating; our schools, and the many diverse groups of people that move to Orange. Let’s keep it that way and not destroy it by voting for someone who has zero experience.
ORANGE, CT
orangetownnews.com

Letter: Events Like the Orange Country Fair Make Our Town Special

I would like to congratulate the Orange Country Fair Committee on one of the most successful fairs ever. This fair was fantastic. I would like to thank everyone who helped organize the weekend events, had a stand, or volunteered their time. It is amazing to see members of the community get up at the crack of dawn to make pancakes for their fellow townspeople. It is amazing that there are volunteers who spend the whole weekend running the food tents and civic tents. Events like the country fair are what make our town so special. I am proud to be an Orange Resident.
ORANGE, CT
orangetownnews.com

Election Letter: Town Needs Mark Moyher for Tax Collector

I’ve known Orange Tax Collector candidate, Mark Moyher for over 12 years. I met Mark through my neighbor/his wife, Ilene. During Covid, I had many opportunities to talk with Mark at our daily neighborhood walks. He always expressed an interest in what others had to say and listened with the intent of understanding. We had some really great conversations. One particular day he and I discussed the finance industry. Since Mark works in the finance sector, he talked about the stock market and the economy with ease and how Covid was affecting companies in different ways. He clearly gets it.
ORANGE, CT
orangetownnews.com

Election Letter: No Better Person for Town Clerk Position than Mary Shaw

It is with tremendous enthusiasm that we offer our support to Mary Shaw in her bid for the position of Town Clerk of Orange. We have known Mary for more than 30 years and recognize her as among our town’s most caring and community minded individuals. We can think of no one better to assume the role so long held by the highly regarded and bipartisan supported Pat O’Sullivan.
ORANGE, CT
