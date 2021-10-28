CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Toxic waste is leaking into our groundwater

By Naveena Sadasivam
 6 days ago

Chevron has long dominated oil production in Lost Hills, a massive fossil fuel reserve in Central California that was accidentally discovered by water drillers more than a century ago. The company routinely pumps hundreds of thousands of gallons of water mixed with a special concoction of chemicals into the ground at...

The Water Desk

Ancient groundwater: Why the water you’re drinking may be thousands of years old

By Marissa Grunes, Harvard University; Alan Seltzer, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and Kevin M. Befus, University of Arkansas. Communities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from other reservoirs to keep the Colorado River’s hydropower plants running.
californiaagnet.com

UC Davis to Lead Groundwater and Irrigated Agriculture Sustainability Study

Researchers from the University of California, Davis, have been awarded a $10 million grant by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to find ways to sustain irrigated agriculture while improving groundwater quantity and quality in the Southwest under a changing climate. Isaya Kisekka, associate professor...
Nature.com

Groundwater in sedimentary basins as potential lithium resource: a global prospective study

Electric cars will require to increase the production of lithium dramatically (up to 2 Mtons lithium equivalent carbonate per year by 2030). However, conventional hard-rock and salar mining are facing environmental and social concerns. Therefore, alternative lithium resources may help meeting the global demand for the next decades. Here, we provide a systematic analysis of published lithium concentration in about 3000 samples of groundwater from 48 sedimentary basins worldwide. The highest lithium concentrations (>"‰102Â mgÂ lâˆ’1) are primarily found in high salinity waters (Total Dissolved Solids"‰>"‰105Â mgÂ lâˆ’1) and are in the same range as brines from the most productive salars. Conservative estimations based on fluid volume and lithium concentration in selected reservoirs indicate that these lithium resources are comparable to salars and hard-rock mines (0.1"“10 Mtons lithium). Therefore, lithium in groundwater from sedimentary basins could be a significant potential resource for the next decades.
Lassen County News

BIG VALLEY GROUNDWATER SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

Lassen and Modoc Counties, acting as the Groundwater Sustainability Agencies (GSAs) for their respective portions of the Big Valley Groundwater Basin, invite public comment on the Draft Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP). In order to be considered during development of the Final GSP, public comment must be received by November 28, 2021. The Draft GSP will be available to the public on the GSP website (https://bigvalleygsp.org/) beginning October 28, 2021. It is requested that comment be submitted in writing through the GSP website, using the “Submit Comment” tool. Please contact GSA staff with any questions at the phone numbers listed below.
unl.edu

University startup tech can clean polluted groundwater

As city managers contend with environmental pollution, a university startup company is developing technology to clean contaminated groundwater. AirLift Environmental is co-founded by Steve Comfort, professor of natural resources, and Mark Christenson, a Nebraska alumnus. The idea for the technology began with Christenson’s graduate research on chemical oxidants, which are commonly used to treat pollution.
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
103.5 KISSFM

Is This Controversial Plant Now Legal in Idaho?

In the United States, the recreational use of marijuana is legal in the total of 18 states, the District of Columbia, the Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. There also are 13 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have decriminalized the use of cannabis. Soooo.... what about Idaho?. Resources:. Idaho...
The Mendocino Voice

Low flying helicopter bringing giant science hoop to scan our groundwater Nov. 11 and people will definitely notice

MENDOCINO Co., 11/2/21 — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) is planning to survey the underground aquifer structures with the use of a low-flying helicopter starting Nov. 11, according to a press release issued by Mendocino County this afternoon. The aircraft will be “towing” an Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) rig described as a “large hoop with science equipment” around Ukiah as well as parts of neighboring counties. Pilots will be making multiple passes over some areas and may very well be visible to residents.
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
chamberbusinessnews.com

New Arizona Chamber Foundation policy brief examines groundwater policy

The Arizona Chamber Foundation today released a new brief in its series of whitepapers on Arizona water policy. What Lies Beneath: An Arizona Groundwater Policy Primer, is aimed at policymakers and stakeholders who want to learn more about the public policy history of groundwater, the hydrologic differences between surface water and groundwater, how groundwater in the state is managed, and more about one of the most important and challenging issues facing Arizona.
Matt Lillywhite

A Solar Flare Is About To Hit The United States

People in New York, Massachusetts and other northern states should be aware of a massive solar flare that's expected to hit the United States today. According to NOAA, "A G3 (Strong) Geomagnetic Storm Watch is in effect for 30 – 31 October 2021, following a significant solar flare and Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the Sun that occurred around 11:35 a.m. EDT on Oct. 28. Analysis indicated the CME departed the Sun at a speed of 973 km/s and is forecast to arrive at Earth on Oct. 30, with effects likely continuing into Oct. 31."
CBS Miami

Vision Marine Creates Electric Engine Many Say Is The ‘Tesla’ Of Boating World

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s the future of boating, says Vision Marine, a Canadian-based company that has created an engine many are calling the Tesla of boating. It’s the world’s most powerful electric motor, explains CEO Alex Mongeon. “It’s made for any boats. It’s more like a Tesla of the sea,” said Mongeon. “ We’re not doing any gas emissions.  It’s quiet and faster than any standard outboard engine  and the maintenance is reduced by 90%.” He continued, “Since it’s a zero emission engine, there are no fossil fuels being burned and nothing gets into the water. Vision Marine has partnered with McLaren Engineering, a...
