Newberry, SC

"Dressing the Town" is Nov. 6

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 6 days ago
NEWBERRY — Do you have the best dressing/stuffing recipe? Register for a chance to take home the bragging rights on November 6. The contest has been named (congratulations to Sami Baird Snyder); now for the cook-off.

If you think you have the best dressing/stuffing recipe, register to participate by contacting the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce through the Facebook event or by calling 803-276-4274. As part of the Grow Newberry Farmers Market, the Chamber will host the “Dressing the Town” event as part of the Nov. 6 Grow Newberry Farmers Market. The Market lasts from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., with the tasting beginning at 10 a.m. The brain child of City of Newberry Councilperson Jackie Holmes, this cook-off will be judged through a blind taste test of all entries by a panel of judges. There will also be a People’s Choice Award.

“We look forward to tasting all of the yummy recipes, some handed down through generations,” said Michelle Long, executive director of the Chamber.

Note for registrants: setup by 9:30 a.m. in Memorial Park. Tasting starts at 10 am. Bring at least a 9×13 pan for both judging and sampling by the crowd.

The next GNFM will be Nov. 6 instead of Nov. 13.

