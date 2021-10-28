CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China's new climate plan promises to peak CO2 emissions before 2030

By Adam Vaughan
New Scientist
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has promised to peak its carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, in an upgrade of its climate change plans that comes just three days before the start of COP26 summit in Glasgow, UK. But critics say China has missed the chance to go further and demonstrate global climate leadership....

www.newscientist.com

USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY
d1softballnews.com

China freezes the world: coal boom

Although Chinese President Xi Jinping physically deserted it – and was prevented from participating in a video conference -, China still bursts into COP26. With a “move” that weighs like a boulder on the battle against global warming. The energy-hungry Asian giant has increased its daily coal production by more than one million tons.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mercury News

Friedman: Would Russia or China help us if we were invaded by space aliens?

In a recent essay on great-power competition and climate change, Rob Litwak, an arms control expert at the Wilson Center, recalled a question that President Ronald Reagan posed to Mikhail Gorbachev, the Soviet leader, after they took a walk during their 1985 Lake Geneva summit. As Gorbachev put it later:...
POLITICS
The Independent

Climate change: Xi Jinping warns Boris Johnson China’s cuts to carbon emissions will be ‘gradual’

China’s president Xi Jinping has warned Boris Johnson in a phone call ahead of next week’s climate change summit that cuts to greenhouse gases produced by the world’s biggest carbon emitter will be only “gradual”.Speaking just two days before the start of the United Nations Cop26 summit hosted by Mr Johnson in Glasgow, Mr Xi said that China’s commitment to climate action was “unwavering” but that bringing down carbon emissions would require “extensive and profound economic and social changes” which would have to be undertaken in a “gradual and orderly” way.Commitments announced on Thursday by Beijing to reach peak...
WORLD
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Australia's refusal to sign a global methane pledge exposes flaws in the term 'net-zero'

At the United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, more than 90 nations signed a global pledge led by the United States and United Kingdom to cut methane emissions. However, Australia was not among them. China, Russia, India and Iran also declined to sign the pledge, which aims to slash methane emissions by 30% before 2030. Methane is emitted in coal and gas production, from livestock and other agricultural activity, and when organic waste breaks down in landfill. Almost half of Australia’s annual methane emissions come from the agriculture sector. Defending the federal government’s decision, Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor said...
ENVIRONMENT
uscannenbergmedia.com

Climate justice or climate hypocrisy?

What do the leaders of the world do to combat climate change? They toss coins in a fountain for good luck. As strange as it sounds, that’s what the current ruling elite did before arriving at COP26 in Glasgow. Six years after the Paris Agreement, leaders gathered again on Oct....
ENVIRONMENT
Iola Register

Despite Xi’s absence, China shows progress on climate change

Among the 120 or so world leaders gathered in Glasgow for the Cop26 climate crisis talks, there has been one very conspicuous absence: Xi Jinping, president of by far the world’s largest greenhouse gas emitter, responsible for more than a quarter of all emissions. Mr Xi’s decision to stay away is unsurprising; previously a frequent traveller, he has not left his country for 21 months, since the pandemic took hold. But the reduction of the Chinese leader’s contribution to a written statement, making no new commitments, has highlighted concern about Beijing’s recent decisions.
INDIA
yicaiglobal.com

China Sets Out Roadmap to Achieve Emissions Peak by 2030

(Yicai Global) Oct. 27 -- China laid out its action plan on how to achieve its goal of reaching carbon emissions peak by 2030 yesterday. It includes having ten million new energy vehicles on the roads by then and a total installed capacity of wind and solar power of 1.2 billion kilowatts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Morrison's climate plan has 35% 2030 emissions reduction 'projection' but modelling underpinning 2050 target yet to be released

The government claims Australians would be nearly $2000 better off on average under its plan to reach net zero by 2050 compared with taking no action. According to the modelling – which the government has yet to release – gross national income would be 1.6% higher, and 62,000 new regional mining and heavy industry jobs would be created under the plan. Scott Morrison and energy minister Angus Taylor released the plan and a “projection” of up to 35% for emissions reduction by 2030. The prime minister will take the plan to the Glasgow climate conference next week. Morrison reiterated Australia would not...
ENVIRONMENT

