US Marshals were called in to inspect a Washington DC jail where defendants arrested in connection with the Capitol riot are awaiting trial. The Associated Press reported that the jail came under scrutiny after a federal judge held DC's corrections director and jail warden in contempt. The judge then asked for a Justice Department investigation into whether inmates' civil rights were being abused at the jail. After their inspection, the Marshals found that the accused Capitol rioters do not need to be moved out of the facility, despite their complaints about the jail's conditions. While the accused Capitol rioters...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO