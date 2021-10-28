Taxpayers can find legitimate charities using the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool

Religious organizations have long enjoyed huge tax exemptions in our country, with a current estimation that churches in the US avoid paying $71 billion in taxes annually. Religious institutions pay no taxes; local, state, or federal. They pay no taxes on extensive investments, interests earned or capital gains, neither on religious endowments accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars. They pay no sales tax on supplies, cars, travel, or even income tax for businesses “furthering religious objectives.” Most important, religious organizations pay no property taxes, a primary source of funding for local services such as firefighters, EMTs, and police, not to mention schools and other infrastructure.
