Taxpayers can find legitimate charities using the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool

Over a century ago, Mark Twain prophetically cautioned that “no church property is taxed and so the infidel and the atheist and the man without religion are taxed to make up the deficit in the public income.” In 1937, 73% of Americans said they were a member of a church. A Gallup survey in 2020 revealed that only 47% of U.S. adults now belong to either a church, synagogue or mosque; that number drops to slightly over a third (36%) for millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, a fifth of the U.S. population. Only some respondents attend religious services with any regularity.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO