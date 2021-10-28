CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxpayers can find legitimate charities using the Tax Exempt Organization Search tool

 6 days ago

When taxpayers decide to support a cause they care about, they want their donation to do as much good as possible. Doing some research can help ensure donations go to legitimate and...

WGAU

IRS sends out new batch of corrected tax returns; refunds averaging nearly $1,200

The Internal Revenue Service announced Monday that it has sent out 430,000 tax refunds averaging around $1,189 to those who overpaid taxes on 2020 unemployment benefits. The refunds are for taxes paid on unemployment insurance before the American Rescue Plan Act became law in March and excluded up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.
SmartAsset

Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates

The gift tax is a federal levy on the transfer of money or property to another person when equal value is not received in return. While it may sound cumbersome, most Americans will never pay a cent in gift taxes … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax, Explained: 2021 Exemption and Rates appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Charities
MyChesCo

IRS Joins International Organizations in Fighting Charity Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Internal Revenue Service announced it is joining international organizations and other regulators in highlighting Charity Fraud Awareness Week, October 18-22. The campaign is run by a partnership of charities, regulators, law enforcers and other not-for-profit stakeholders from across the world. The purpose of the week is to raise awareness of fraud and cybercrime affecting organizations and to create a safe space for charities and their supporters to talk about fraud and share good practice.
tamatoledonews.com

Letter to the Editor: Questions religious tax exemptions

Religious organizations have long enjoyed huge tax exemptions in our country, with a current estimation that churches in the US avoid paying $71 billion in taxes annually. Religious institutions pay no taxes; local, state, or federal. They pay no taxes on extensive investments, interests earned or capital gains, neither on religious endowments accounting for hundreds of billions of dollars. They pay no sales tax on supplies, cars, travel, or even income tax for businesses “furthering religious objectives.” Most important, religious organizations pay no property taxes, a primary source of funding for local services such as firefighters, EMTs, and police, not to mention schools and other infrastructure.
wealthmanagement.com

Religious Tax Exemption Strains Charity 'Grand Bargain'

Over a century ago, Mark Twain prophetically cautioned that “no church property is taxed and so the infidel and the atheist and the man without religion are taxed to make up the deficit in the public income.” In 1937, 73% of Americans said they were a member of a church. A Gallup survey in 2020 revealed that only 47% of U.S. adults now belong to either a church, synagogue or mosque; that number drops to slightly over a third (36%) for millennials, born between 1981 and 1996, a fifth of the U.S. population. Only some respondents attend religious services with any regularity.
journalofaccountancy.com

Guidance issued for LLCs seeking tax-exempt recognition

The IRS on Thursday issued Notice 2021-56 to clarify the standards that a limited liability company (LLC) must satisfy to receive a determination letter recognizing it as tax-exempt under Sec. 501(c)(3). Generally, all the members of an LLC seeking tax-exempt status will have to be tax-exempt organizations themselves or governmental units. The LLC will also have to include specified language in its articles of organization and operating agreement.
wagmtv.com

There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -There’s a new insurance search tool that Mainers can use to help them find affordable health coverage. According to Andrea White, community educator for ACAP. Coverme.gov is state level coverage with fewer limitations than healthcare.gov. “This plan includes coverage for pregnant women now. The federal platform...
portcitydaily.com

‘Profits over patients’: Study finds charity care lackluster for nonprofit hospitals that enjoy tax-exempt status

A study requested by State Treasurer Dale Folwell conducted by Johns Hopkins University researchers found that nonprofit hospitals in North Carolina operate on average with profit margins three times higher than the national average, delivering less charity care than the organizations end up saving by not paying taxes. Hospitals can...
Forbes

11 Tax Credits And Exemptions Every Business Owner Should Know About

As an entrepreneur, it’s important to understand the local, state and federal tax requirements for your business to better manage your bookkeeping and avoid costly penalties. Even if you’re working with a tax specialist, it’s wise to stay up to date on the tax codes that are applicable to your business. There are even state and federal tax credits and incentives that may apply to your business, saving you money in the long run.
