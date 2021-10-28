CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alec Baldwin Retweets Story on New Warrant for Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting

By Laila Abuelhawa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin retweeted an article shared yesterday (October 27) by The New York Times that focused on the latest search warrant that was released in the investigation of the fatal Rust shooting where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died. “Before he handed a revolver that he had declared ‘cold’ to Alec...

nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Slammed For Dressing Up As Alec Baldwin With A Gun After Fatal Shooting On Movie Set

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — I truly hate every time I find myself writing about Kelly Dodd. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is an embarrassment to Bravo, to say the least. She’s crass, controversial, and oh so offensive, but in her own particularly cruel way. I hate giving […] The post Kelly Dodd And Rick Leventhal Slammed For Dressing Up As Alec Baldwin With A Gun After Fatal Shooting On Movie Set appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
AFP

'Rust' shooting may have been sabotage, say armorer's lawyers

Lawyers representing the woman who loaded Alec Baldwin's gun said an act of "sabotage" by disgruntled crew members may have caused the tragic shooting on the set of "Rust." Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer in charge of weapons on the Western movie set in New Mexico, where Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer last month after being told his firearm was safe. Her lawyers told the "Today" program, on the US network NBC, that Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the gun with ammunition from a box of dummy, or inert, rounds and had "no idea" where the live round that killed Halyna Hutchins came from. "We're assuming somebody put the live round in that box -- which if you think about that, the person who put the live round in the box of dummy rounds had to have the purpose of sabotaging this set," said Jason Bowles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Us Weekly

Hilaria Baldwin Breaks Silence After Husband Alec Baldwin Misfires Prop Gun in Fatal ‘Rust’ Set Shooting

Hilaria Baldwin broke her silence after husband Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, leading to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. “My heart is with Halyna,” Hilaria, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 25. “Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec. It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Rust' actress Jayde Martinez shares statement on Alec Baldwin shooting incident

A young actress who worked on the movie "Rust" issued a statement sharing her condolences with the family of accidental shooting victim Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was holding a gun on the set of the film that somehow went off, discharging a live round that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. As authorities in New Mexico continue to investigate the incident, representatives for child actress Jayde Martinez issued a statement to Fox News sharing her and her family’s sympathies for Hutchins' loved ones and wished Souza a speedy recovery.
CELEBRITIES

