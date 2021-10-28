CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, NY

$15 million for post-Indian Point community investments

By Bridget McCusker
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Oct. 27 the state’s award of $15 million for the town of Cortlandt and village of Buchanan, the host communities of the Indian Point Energy Center, along with funding for nearby environmental and economic development projects. “This funding is part of a comprehensive approach...

westfaironline.com

