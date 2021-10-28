$15 million for post-Indian Point community investments

An associate in the land use, zoning and development, energy and environmental and telecommunications groups at Cuddy & Feder LLP, Kristen Motel’s practice includes federal, state and local environmental permitting and compliance, real estate development and wireless telecommunications siting. Prior to becoming an attorney, she worked as an environmental consultant serving as a compliance advisor for clients. Her practice also includes advising clients in the emerging field of cannabis law. An active member of the Westchester County Bar Association’s Cannabis Law Committee and the Hudson Valley Cannabis Industry Association, Kristen helps coordinate the progression of legal services needed to bring cannabis businesses from idea to reality. She serves on the firm’s diversity committee and is co-chair of the Summer Associate Program, and advances the firm’s diversity initiatives and its commitment to recruiting, retaining and promoting diverse attorneys and staff. Her unique perspectives have helped close the generational divide to attract and retain the best talent by understanding how to motivate the youngest generation of lawyers. Kristen is a member of the Westchester Women’s Bar Association where she has served as vice president and state director, and as a member of the environmental and land use and new lawyers committees. She mentors Pace Law School students to positively impact the development of the legal profession. Kristen and her son reside in North Salem, New York and enjoy flower gardening together.

