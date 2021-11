HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM) – No injuries were reported with man or beast following a kitchen fire in Holland on Thursday (Oct. 29, 2021) night. According to Fire Marshal Bret Groendyke, crews were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of Central Avenue just before 8 PM on a report of smoke in the home. “The first engine was on scene within four and a half minutes and reported visible smoke and a working fire,” Groendyke said in a department statement. “The crew quickly made entry, located a fire in the kitchen, and extinguished it. A cat was also rescued from the home.”

HOLLAND, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO