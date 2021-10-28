CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 million Americans have received a COVID-19 booster, White House says

By Maia Anderson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen million Americans have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since federal regulators cleared them for immunocompromised people in August, Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said Oct. 27. In the...

beckershospitalreview.com

CDC committee endorses Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

Members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Nov. 2 voted unanimously to recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5-11. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, must sign off on the committee's vote before children ages 5-11 can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines. On Oct. 20, the White House...
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

White House prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines

The Biden administration has procured enough Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to inoculate the 28 million American children ages 5 to 11 who are set to become eligible for vaccination as soon as this week. Speaking today during a White House press briefing, Jeff Zients, the administration's COVID-19 response coordinator, said the...
Washington Examiner

White House defends child COVID-19 vaccination plan before approval after booster shot flap

The White House is preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 despite the shots not being approved for the demographic. Jeff Zients, President Joe Biden's top pandemic adviser, defended the decision to announce the White House's plan before Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the political problems it encountered when it prematurely promoted its booster shot framework.
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
beckershospitalreview.com

5 things parents should know about children's COVID-19 vaccines

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, on Nov. 2 endorsed the agency advisory panel's recommendation that children ages 5-11 be vaccinated against COVID-19 with Pfizer's vaccine, meaning providers can begin inoculating kids in the pediatric age group immediately. Here are five messages healthcare communications professionals should keep in mind when speaking with parents about pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations:
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
beckershospitalreview.com

Congress urged not to cut funds to hospitals in states that don't expand Medicaid

Eight organizations representing hospitals and health systems urged Congress Nov. 1 to remove cuts in funding from the disproportionate share hospital program and uncompensated care program from the social spending bill. In the version of the Build Back Better Act released Oct. 28, states that haven't expanded their Medicaid programs...
beckershospitalreview.com

5 things to know about COVID-19 vaccines' waning efficacy

More than 15 million Americans have received an additional dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since the U.S. began allowing boosters as a response to studies showing the efficacy of the inoculations wanes over time. Here are five things to keep in mind about COVID-19 vaccines' waning efficacy, according to a...
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: America needs new goals for COVID-19

The U.S. lacks a concrete plan to deal with COVID-19 as experts predict it will phase into an endemic, Sarah Zhang wrote for The Atlantic Nov. 1. "Even when we reach endemicity — when nearly everyone has baseline immunity from either infection or vaccination — the U.S. could be facing tens of millions of infections from the coronavirus every year, thanks to waning immunity and viral evolution," she wrote. "But with vaccines available, not every case of COVID-19 is created equal."
