At first mention, mining may bring images of industrial mines filled with large machinery, clanking conveyor belts and people in hard hats. But in today’s modern age of technology, a new form of mining has appeared: the “mining” of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency mining does not directly leave a tangible scar upon Earth’s surface; however, to put things into perspective, the hidden energy requirements of cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin consumes more electricity than Finland. This would place Bitcoin among the top 30 energy users worldwide if it were a country. In many ways, the rapid growth in the use of cryptocurrency has led to immense environmental impacts that largely remained unaddressed.

ECONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO